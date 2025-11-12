After a successful debut season with the Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team, Jamie McCanney has made the decision to step back from EnduroGP competition at world championship level after 14 years.
The Manx racer will now move into a new role as rider coach for the Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team.
McCanney, who has won two World Championship titles and claimed numerous victories across both British Enduro and International Six Days Enduro competition, joined Triumph at the start of 2025 to race the TF 250-E in the FIM EnduroGP World Championship.
Over the course of this season, he delivered consistent results in the Enduro1 class.
In his new role, Jamie will provide day-to-day rider support, ensuring the team’s riders have everything they need to perform at their best, both in training and throughout the racing season. He will be a key link between riders and management, helping guide them through their preparation and the unique demands of EnduroGP competition.
Alongside his coaching responsibilities, McCanney will continue test and development work with the team, specifically the ongoing race development of the new TF 450-E. He will also compete in the British Enduro Championship to defend his title aboard the TF 450-E.
Speaking about his new role Jamie said: ‘After 14 years of racing at world championship level, I feel the time is right to pass the baton to the next generation and focus my energy on helping others achieve their goals.
‘It’s never an easy decision to step away from competing in EnduroGP, but I’m proud of what I’ve achieved and incredibly grateful for everyone who has supported me throughout my career.
‘To finish my professional racing journey representing such an iconic British brand has been a privilege, and I couldn’t think of a better way to close that chapter than with Triumph.
