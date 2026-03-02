Nigel Crellin leap-frogged into the early lead in the Centre ACU solo trials championship on Sunday.
Based at Carnagrie, Peveril MCC’s full-day Wallace Shield event also included groups of sections at Foxdale Brickworks, Old Stoney Mountain Quarry, Watertrough Park and Arrasey Plantation. Two laps of each.
Third in round one behind Steve Colley and Chris Madigan, Crellin lost a meagre six marks to beat Tom Knight by 16, with Madigan third. Teenager Liam Barker edged fourth from Owen Chestnut.
Steve Franklin was two marks ahead of round one winner Neil Christian and Aleyn Taggart in Clubman.
Leading youths were Harrison Doyle and Oliver Sidebottom on the clubman routes; Clodagh Higgins and Danny Cain with 30 apiece on the sportsman subs.
Thanks go to Southern MCC for its hospitality and facilities, plus DEFA, other landowners and observers.
RESULTS:
Expert: 1, Nigel Crellin six marks lost; 2, Tom Knight 22; 3, Chris Madigan 34; 4, Liam Barker 37; 5, Owen Chestnut 38; 6, Stan Cubbon 43; 7, Jack Christian 56; 8, Aaron Molyneux 58; 9, Daniel Grady 65. Clubman: 1, Steve Franklin 28; 2, Neil Christian 30 (more ones); 3, Aleyn Taggart 30; 4, Dylan Cain 30; 5, Summer Peters 33; 6, Will Caine 34; 7, Andrew Cubbon 41; 8, Michael Cannan 44; 9, Mark Barker 47; 10, Michael Teare 57; 11, Peter Kermeen 70; 12, Gary Leach 102. Sportsman: 1, Mark Kemp 13; 2, Andrew Sidebottom 31; 3, Chris Le Moignan 38; 4, Billy McKivett 39; 5, Connor Davidson 41; 6, James Richmond 48; 7, Stuart Harvey 52; 8, Glyn Parry 58; 9, Jonny Kelly 65; 10, Graham Taubman 65; 11, Matthew Quayle 79; 12, Nick Robson 110. Youths (clubman): 1, Harrison Doyle 38; 2, Oliver Sidebottom 40; 3, Lily Butterworth 61; 4, Joe Cannan 72. Youth (sportsman): 1, Clodagh Higgins 30 (more cleans); 2, Danny Cain 30.
