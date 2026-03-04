The opening round of the of the 2026 Jurby MRSports championship for pitbikes and plops takes place at the JCK Kart Track this Sunday.
Practice gets underway at 10am, free admission, full race commentary, catering van on site. Come along and watch the action; plenty of thrills and spills with exciting, close racing as the season gets underway.
- You can make it a double-hit as Andreas Racing Association has a test day on the adjacent 1.7-mile GP course the same day.
- There will be another test day on Saturday, March 21 with the opening race meeting the following day, Sunday, March 22.
- Peveril MCC has a trials practice day at Knock Froy this Saturday (10am to 2pm); while there is a motocross practice at Turkeylands, Balthane on Sunday.
- The new-look ACU Stars Night takes place at SkillanNaylor’s car showroom, Ballafletcher Business Park, Tromode this Friday, starting 7.15pm.
This year’s event includes youth motocross, tickets £10 each.
