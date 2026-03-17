Manx-born racing driver Nickolas Ellis is taking a major step towards his dream of competing in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The 19-year-old, who lived at Port Erin in a home previously owned by former Formula One world champion Nigel Mansell, is preparing to contest the six-event, one-make Ligier European Series.
He will race a Ligier JSP4 for three-time Le Mans winner Benoît Tréluyer’s prestigious Trajectus Motorsport team, a significant stepping stone towards competing in the iconic 24-hour event.
Ellis, who continues his ambassadorial work with the Just Dream Movement and UK Youth, begins his campaign at Barcelona over the weekend of April 10-11.
Having earned straight A grades last year, he is targeting an appearance at Le Mans within five years, having underlined his prospects with a superb debut endurance race victory last year.
Despite a break from competition to concentrate on his A-Levels and work in his ambassadorship roles, Ellis and Jules Tréluyer - son of Benoît - battled through from a 17th place start position in a six-hour race last September to score an overall victory - so marking a major milestone in Nickolas’s rising career at the legendary Bugatti circuit for the Trajectus team.
One month later the pair contested the Ligier European Series rounds at Portimão where they delivered strong performances with third and fourth place finishes.
He is continuing to use his platforms - Just Dream Movement in association with UK Youth - to inspire young people to believe in their dreams, precisely what Ellis is fulfilling himself.
He aims to use his experience in the Ligier European Series - which visits Silverstone in mid-September - as a step on the endurance ladder, graduating to the European Le Mans Series and ultimately the FIA World Endurance Championship that features the Le Mans 24 Hours every year.
As president of UK Youth, Mansell commented: ‘I am always thrilled to see young people getting involved with the charity. I look forward to seeing Nick grow, both in his career, and as an #iwill Champion and Young Ambassador.’
Looking forward to the new season, Nick said he can’t wait to get the 2026 campaign underway and continue his career with Trajectus Motorsport.
‘Learning from someone like Benoît, who has achieved so much at the highest level of endurance racing, is an incredible opportunity and one I value enormously.
‘The team always provide pristine cars capable of delivering top results in a fantastic and friendly atmosphere. I’m looking forward to working with them throughout 2026.
‘I’m honoured to drive such incredible cars that allow for close, competitive racing. To win at a circuit as prestigious as Le Mans last year is something I am still coming to terms with. Achieving my first victory there is a moment I will cherish forever.
‘My dream is to continue being an ambassador for the sport on and off the track and compete at the highest level of motorsport, while continuing to inspire young people to believe in their own dreams.’
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