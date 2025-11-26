Sidecar legend Dave Molyneux recently became the 62nd president of the TT Riders Association.
The ceremony took place at the 73rd annual luncheon of the TTRA at the National Motorcycle Museum and Conference Centre in Birmingham.
The 17-time TT winner arrived in style at the function, driving the TZ750cc Yamaha machine that he rode to his maiden TT victory in 1989 partnered by Colin Hardman.
He was partnered in the chair by outgoing president Rex Butcher, who had two eighth place finishes in the solo classes of the TT in the mid-to-late 1960s.
The first TTRA president was Freddie Frith in 1951, who won four TTs from only nine finishes in the event either side of the Second World War.
Surprisingly few sidecar drivers have been installed with the chain, notably Eric Oliver, Pip Harris, Colin Seeley, Nigel Rollason, Mick Boddice, Roy Hanks and Ben Birchall. Other local recipients have included Geoff Duke OBE, Jack Wood, Dave Madsen-Mygdal and Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle.
Dave said he was deeply honoured to be TTRA president for the next 12 months, an honorary position voted upon by the members.
The Andreas man, who turned 62 last week, is the most prolific competitor in the 102-year history of the Sidecar TT. He made his debut in 1985 with schoolmate Paul Craine in the chair of a 750cc Suzuki.
His last race in 2024 saw him finish on the podium with a third place alongside his 20-year-old godson Jake Roberts, son of Dan Sayle with whom Moly notched up numerous wins.
Also revered for his engineering skills and ability to innovate, he built most of the outfits that he raced in his 39-year TT career, and many more for other competitors. He continues to work on machines from a unit close to his home and is now the sidecar liaison for the TT.
