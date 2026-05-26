Max Ingham and Daniel McCanney shared honours in Ramsey MCC’s pre-TT sprint enduro at West Kimmeragh, Bride with a win and a second apiece.
Ingham was quickest in round one of the mini series with a combined time of 22min 04sec, seven seconds clear of former pro rider McCanney with Bobby Moyer an impressive third on an electric bike.
The leading clubmen were Stan Cubbon, Harry Beattie and Louis Piggin, while the best of the sport riders were Steven Teare and Phil Gunnell.
A good turnout of six quad bikes resulted in a win for Matt Thorpe by 19s from Alex McHugh.
Round one mini-Sprint Enduro series (four laps): Expert - 1, Max Ingham 22min 04sec; 2, Daniel McCanney 22.11; 3, Bobby Moyer 23.25; 4, Jordan Corkill 24.08; 5, Ashley Kelly 24.12; 6, Mark Cringle 24.28; 7, Orry Millward 25.24; 8, Gavin Hunt 25.44; 9, Jack Asbridge 26.09; 10, Peter Beaumont 26.17. Clubman: 1, Stan Cubbon 24.57; 2, Harry Beattie 25.05; 3, Louis Piggin 25.45; 4, Marley Meechan 25.55; 5, Niall McCanney 26.25; 6, Joe Cannan 26.38; 7, Tim Dedman 26.53; 8, Craig Wyers 27.05; 9, Harry Kampz 27.10; 10, Aaron Watson 27.15; 11, Alfie Mathieson-Nelson 27.25; 12, Carl Wynne-Smythe 28.00; 13, Callum Cowley 28.28; 14, Ryan Davis 28.53; 15, Phil Teare 30.04; 16, Ryan McDermott 31.00; 17, Terry Gaines 31.17.
Sportsman: 1, Steven Teare 28.45; 2, Aaron Kirk 30.10; 3, Phil Gunnell 30.19; 4, Si Fulton 30.34; 5, Alfie Phillips 30.39; 6, Harry Warby 30.53; 7, Sam Wheeler 31.04; 8, Richard Lowes 32.07; 9, Shantelle Thorpe 37.16; 10, Alex Pressley 37.30; 11, Peter Williamson 39.10. Quads: 1, Matt Thorpe 30.05; 2, Alex McHugh 30.24; 3, Jamys Christian 33.20; 4, James Whelan 34.23; 5, Connor Davidson 42.19.
Danny McCanney turned it around in the afternoon, completing the four timed runs of the same two-mile perimeter track in a total time of 21m 20s.
Astonishingly, Ingham was seven seconds slower, so the pair were identical on overall time for the day.
Cubbon was again seventh overall and best clubbie in an improved time of 24.28, but young Marley Meechan rode really well for second spot only 19s behind.
Steve Teare again won sportsman from Kirk, but there was no living with Matt Thorpe in the quads.
Round two (four): Expert - 1, D. McCanney 21.20; 2, M. Ingham 21.27; 3, J. Corkill 22.55; 4, B. Moyer 23.05; 5, G. Hunt 24.02; 6, A. Kelly 24.26; 7, J. Asbridge 25.01; 8, O. Millward 26.05; 9, P. Beaumont 26.15. Clubman: 1, S. Cubbon 24.28; 2, M. Meechan 24.47; 3, H. Beattie 24.58; 4, L. Piggin 25.19; 5, N. McCanney 26.02; 6, J. Cannan 26.02; 7, A. Mathieson-Nelson 26.07; 8, C. Wyers 26.42; 9, T. Dedman 26.52; 10, H. Kampz 26.54; 11, C. Wynne-Smythe 27.50; 12, P. Teare 29.24; 13, R. McDermott 30.51; 14, T. Gaines 31.06. Sportsman: 1, S. Teare 28.17; 2, A. Kirk 28.55; 3, S. Wheeler 29.37; 4, S. Fulton 30.29; 5, A. Phillips 30.36; 6, P. Gunnell 30.38; 7, H. Warby 30.59; 8, R. Lowes 32.14; 9, S. Thorpe 36.32; 10, A. Pressley 36.04. Quads: 1, M. Thorpe 30.11; 2, J. Christian 31.04; 3, J. Whelan 31.06; 4, A. McHugh 31.10.
EVENING TRIAL
It had to happen one day sooner or later, and Tom Knight finally managed to beat his father Juan in a local trial at West Kimmeragh on Saturday evening.
Tom rode the trial for a single dab on section eight on the first of three visits, while Juan dabbed the opening sub and had a two on section five.
His tally of three was rivalled by close friend Michael Cannan who dabbed section two, and had consecutive dabs on section eight on laps one and two.
Baye Franklin topped youth medium with a loss of nine, all on section eight, while Glyn Parry won adult medium with the same score, including two threes on section eight.
RESULTS
Hard: 1, Tom Knight, no marks lost; 2, Michael Cannan three (furthest clean); 3, Juan Knight three; 4, Aaron Smith 10; 5, Aleyn Taggart 10; 6, Joe Cannan 14; 7, Andrew Cubbon 21; 8, Peter Kermeen 27; 9, Paul Goldie 28. Medium: 1, Glyn Parry nine; 2, Nick Robson 14; 3, Alfie Mathieson-Nelson 17; 4, Richard Smith 18. Youth medium: 1, Baye Franklin nine; 2, Lili Parry 15; 3, Harry Warby 18; 4, Alice Chestnut-Cubbon 34; 5, Harvey Caine 40. Youth easy: Carter Caine 56.
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