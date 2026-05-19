Peveril Motorcycle Club has received a community awards grant from Manx Lottery Trust to create the island’s first SuperEnduro training track, supporting the development of riders of all ages in this fast-growing discipline.
The funding is allowing the club to build a bespoke facility designed to help riders develop the speed, precision and technical ability required to navigate the sport’s demanding obstacles.
With the island already home to two SuperEnduro world champions, the new track aims to provide a dedicated space for future talent to progress.
Enduro riding has surged in popularity, particularly over the summer months when traditional motocross tracks are too dry to use.
Responding to this demand, Peveril MCC launched a summer enduro series in 2024, attracting strong participation from both adults and younger riders.
Blanaid Higgins from the club said: ‘We have seen real growth in interest and participation, especially among younger riders.
‘Having a purpose-built SuperEnduro track allows our community to build confidence, strengthen technical skills and develop safely. It gives local riders a real opportunity to progress and, who knows, maybe even follow in the footsteps of our world champions.’
David Christian, chair of Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘This project will provide a valuable training facility for riders at all levels and support the continued growth of a sport that already has deep roots on the island.
‘The club’s commitment to developing young talent and creating opportunities for progression aligns strongly with our focus on investing in community projects.
‘We are pleased to support the creation of a facility that will benefit riders for years to come.’
Work on the track is underway with plans to incorporate it into training sessions and future events.
The Community Awards Programme supports projects that improve communities and the lives of those most in need, with grants available from £2,501 to £50,000.
The programme is funded by the Manx Lottery Trust as a delegated partner of the National Lottery Community Fund.
For more information and how to apply, visit www.mlt.org.im
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