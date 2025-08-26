The Manx International Classic Two-Day Trial takes place this weekend across the island.
Day one will start from Castletown Square at 8.30am, with accessible venues including: Billown Glen (8.35am), Grenaby (8.50), Watertrough Park, close to South Barrule plantation coffee shop (9.40), South Barrule Quarry (9.55), Arrasey Plantation (10.25), Glen Rushen Gulley (10.50), Juan-a-Clarey’s Bridge (11.05), The Stacks/Sloc (11.45), Poyll Vaaish (12.45pm) and Scarlett (from 1.35). Remember that these are estimated times for the leading riders on the road, in total there are more than 230 entries so it cane take up to two hours for all of the field to ride through the observed sections.
There are 30 sections on each day, across no fewer than 26 groups. Sunday begins one hour earlier at 7.30am from Ramsey Market Place to give competitors time to get on the evening boat home to the UK the same evening if so desired.
Suggesting groups for viewing include: Gooseneck Breck (8.20am), Ballure Plantation (8.40), Sky Hill Plantation (9.15), Cronk Garrow/Sulby valley (10.50), Tholt-y-Will Quarry (11.05), Ballaugh Plantation (12.10pm), and Glen Duff Quarry (1.10).
Leading riders include former winners John Maxfield (No.25), Phil Houghton (122), Stephen Murphy (123), Kiaran Hankin (128), James Harland (140), Paul Heys (145), Juan Knight (150), Darren Wasley (158), Kevin Chapman (214). Of those, Knight, Wasley and Murphy will be on more contemporary twinshock machines such as Fantics, Yamahas and - in Knight’s case - a 250 Ossa.
Other riders likely to feature prominently include: Stephen Douglas (115), Nick Shield (143) and last year’s leading local Stephen Lace (104).
Former TT winners taking part are: Ryan Farquhar (35), Steve Plater (175), Mick Grant (177), Iain Duffus (183) and Brian Morrison (187).
