Day one will start from Castletown Square at 8.30am, with accessible venues including: Billown Glen (8.35am), Grenaby (8.50), Watertrough Park, close to South Barrule plantation coffee shop (9.40), South Barrule Quarry (9.55), Arrasey Plantation (10.25), Glen Rushen Gulley (10.50), Juan-a-Clarey’s Bridge (11.05), The Stacks/Sloc (11.45), Poyll Vaaish (12.45pm) and Scarlett (from 1.35). Remember that these are estimated times for the leading riders on the road, in total there are more than 230 entries so it cane take up to two hours for all of the field to ride through the observed sections.