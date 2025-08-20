The on-course action ramps up a notch over the next few days with Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix qualifying taking place before the first two MGP races of the week on Saturday.
This evening (Thursday) the first combined Classic TT and MGP qualifying session of the fortnight is scheduled, the Classic machines having gone out for the first time on Wednesday night.
There’s another combined qualifying session planned for Friday afternoon with roads closing at 12.30pm and due to re-open no later than 5pm.
The first racing action of the festival is planned for Saturday with the three-lap Supertwin Manx Grand Prix scheduled for 10.15am.
The four-lap Supersport MGP will follow at 1pm.
A Classic TT qualifying session will round out the day’s action.
The Manx Grand Prix comes to a close on Bank Holiday Monday with the Junior and Senior races. The former starts at 10.15am and the Senior at 1pm.
Again, like Saturday, the day will finish with a further Classic TT qualifying session.
The Classic TT programme resumes on Wednesday, August 27.
The Historic Junior kicks off the day’s three-race schedule at 10.15am.
This will be followed by a 80s and 90s-themed parade lap at midday.
Racing resumes at 1pm with the three-lap Formula 1 race. That is proceeded by the Lightweight race at 2.45pm and a classic sidecar parade lap at 4.05pm.
The Classic TT comes to a conclusion on Friday, August 29 with two races - the Historic Senior and Senior - plus two special parade laps involving Mick Grant and Michael Dunlop.
Various contingency sessions could be pressed into use over the next week depending on disruption to the planned schedule. Keep up to date with the latest news online at iomtoday.co.im
Thursday, August 21
Evening qualifying
6pm - Roads close
6.30pm - Senior/Supersport MGP/Formula 1 Classic/Junior/Supertwin MGP
7.20pm - Lightweight Classic/Historic Senior/Historic Junior
9pm - Roads re-open no later than
--------------
Friday, August 22
Afternoon qualifying
12.30pm - Roads close
1pm - Senior/Supersport MGP/Junior/Supertwin MGP/Formula 1 Classic
2.35pm - Lightweight Classic/Historic Senior/Historic Junior
5pm - Roads re-open no later than
--------------
Saturday, August 23
9.30am - Roads close
10.15am - Supertwin MGP Race (three laps)
1pm - Supersport MGP Race (four laps)
3pm - Formula 1 Classic/Lightweight Classic Qualifying
3.45pm - Historic Senior/Historic Junior Qualifying
9pm - Roads re-open no later than
--------------
Monday, August 25 (Bank Holiday)
9.30am - Roads close
10.15am - Junior MGP Race (three laps)
1pm - Senior MGP Race (four laps)
3pm - Formula 1 Classic/Lightweight Classic Qualifying
3.45pm - Historic Senior/Historic Junior Qualifying
9pm - Roads re-open no later than
--------------
Wednesday, August 27
9.30am - Roads close
10.15am - Historic Junior Classic TT Race (3 laps)
12pm - TT Rewind: The 80s & 90s Parade Lap (1 Lap)
1pm - Formula 1 Classic TT Race (3 laps)
2.45pm - Lightweight Classic TT Race (3 laps)
4.05pm - Classic Sidecar Parade Lap (1 lap)
5pm - Roads re-open no later than
--------------
Friday, August 29
9.30 - Roads close
10.15pm - Historic Senior Classic TT (4 laps)
12.25pm - Mick Grant: Honda Six Demonstration Lap (1 lap)
1.30pm - Senior Classic TT (4 laps)
3.45pm - Michael Dunlop: Joey Dunlop F1 Tribute Lap (1 lap)
5pm - Roads re-open no later than
