Only one place remains vacant in the coveted Tommy Club, set up 21 years ago after the death of Peel man Tommy Clucas in the 2004 Junior Manx Grand Prix.
A combination of Tommy’s family, friends and sponsor, Martin Bullock, established the exclusive club in memory of the former Peel AFC and Isle of Man international footballer to recognise riders achieving a 120mph lap at the Manx Grand Prix.
It also commemorates Tommy's historic achievement of becoming the first rider in the history of the Manx to lap at over the ton-twenty mark.
Manx Motor Cycle Club agreed to incorporate the award into the Senior prizegiving presentation each year and last weekend there were five new additions to take the overall tally to 35 - one short of the number originally set, one for each year of Tommy’s action-packed life.
Jamie Williams, Michael Gahan, Ryan Whitehall and Chris Cook all achieved 120mph laps in Saturday’s Supersport race. Two days later Caomhan Canny went round at 120.846mph on the final lap of the Senior to snatch victory away from Cook by a mere half a second.
Earlier he had lapped at 120.229mph from a standing start and 120.424mph on lap two. Cook also lapped in excess of 120mph on three occasions in the Senior - 120.595mph on lap one, 120.994mph lap two and 120.181mph on the final circuit when he had his big moment on May Hill in Ramsey. His 120.994mph - 18min 42.605sec - was the quickest of this year’s meeting.
The 120mph lap is seen as the gauge for success at the Manx, just as the 130mph lap has been the benchmark at the TT for the past decade or so.
The Tommy Club list to date is: Tommy Clucas (2004 Junior - 120.28mph); Davy Morgan (2004 Senior - 120.680); Alan Jackson (2005 Senior - 122.208); Ian Pattinson (2005 Senior - 121.378); Seamus Greene (2005 Senior - 121.584); Simon Fulton (2010 Senior - 120.119); Malachi Mitchell-Thomas (2015 Junior - 120.565); Billy Redmayne (2015 Senior - 121.021); Andrew Dudgeon (2016 Junior - 120.212); Tom Weeden (2016 Senior - 121.109); Darren Cooper (2017 Junior - 120.018); Michael Evans (2017 Junior - 120.619); Glenn Harrison (2017 Junior - 120.129); Barry Lee Evans (2017 Senior - 121.980); Dean Osborne (2017 Senior - 120.709); David Lumsden (2017 Senior - 120.956); Matt Stevenson (2018 Senior - 120.264); Steven Procter (2018 Senior - 120.579); Andrew Farrell (2018 Senior - 120.247); James Hind (2019 Junior - 121.773); Nathan Harrison (2019 Junior - 120.556); Stephen Smith (2019 Junior - 120.892); Stephen Parsons (2019 Senior - 121.120); Darryl Tweed (2019 Senior - 120.124); Daniel Ingham (2019 Senior - 120.469); Brad Vicars (2019 Senior - 121.193); Victor Lopez (2022 Senior - 120.355); David McConnachy (2022 Senior - 120.327); Marcus Simpson (2023 Senior - 120.053); Joe Yeardsley (2023 Senior - 122.051); Jamie Williams (2025 Supersport - 120.005); Michael Gahan - (2025 Supersport - 120.664); Ryan Whitehall (2025 Supersport - 120.583); Chris Cook - (2025 Supersport - 120.005); Caomhan Canny (2025 Senior - 120.229mph).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.