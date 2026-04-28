Three riders shared the race honours in the third round of the Centre motocross championship at a dry and dusty West Kimmeragh on Sunday.
With a few recent alterations to Ramsey MCC’s two-mile former sand quarry course, the pace was extremely quick throughout.
Liam Crellin grabbed the holeshot in race one and led every lap until five corners from home when he came off his 450 Yamaha, letting Ryan Cringle through to win from Liam Smith and Beau Brown.
Smith, who had taken over Jamie Cringle’s Yamaha for race one after problems with the ECU system on his 450 Honda, was back on his regular mount for race two and he won that from Brown and Cringle, with Gav Hunt fourth.
Dave Curtis made a cracking getaway in the final moto and led for the opening lap or more before Smith grabbed the reins. But Brown overtook him late one to snatch the win, with Crellin third, but it was not quite enough to knock Smithie off the top spot on the day.
Former leading local road racer Ryan Kneen took the B Group honours with a fifth and two firsts to edge out Graeme Saunders by a single point. Orry Millward and teenager Louis Piggin were closely matched for third.
There was no stopping Jacob Wilson in the 125/250F class, winning all three at a canter on his 250 four-stroke Honda from Harry Beattie.
Riley Faragher scored a similar hat-trick in the 85cc Big-wheels from Abe Cain, while Thomas Clague and Elijah Corrin had their own private battle in the Small-wheels.
Leo Harrison had one of his best rides to date to win the 65cc category, but Alex McCanney was the lone auto.
RESULTS
Group A: 1, Liam Smith 129 points; 2, Beau Brown 127; 3, Ryan Cringle 122; 4, Liam Crellin 115; 5, Gav Hunt 113; 6, Ryan Christian 106; 7, Ethan Blackley 103; 7, Jake Henry 100; 6, Dave Curtis 96; 7, Luke Saunders 95; 8, Harry Shand 94; 9, Travis Meechan 89; 10, Jamie Cringle 67; 11, Ashley Kelly 29. Group B: 1, Ryan Kneen 127; 2, Graeme Saunders 126; 3, Orry Millward 116; 4, Louis Piggin 111; 5, Aaron Watson 106; 6, Ruairi McGovern 100; 7, Nathan Kelly 99; 8, Martin Corkish 97; 9, Adrian Smith 95; 10, Harry Kampz 94; 11, Alfie Mathieson-Nelson 90; 12, Stan Cubbon 90; 13, Aaron Kirk 83; 14, James Smith 79; 15, Josh Blackley 75; 16, Carl Wynne-Smythe 55; 17, Jamie Cringle 45;18, Ashley Kelly 40. 125/250F: 1, Jacob Wilson 135; 2, Harry Beattie 126; 3, Marley Meechan 118; 4, Callum Christian 116; 5, Jake Kelly 110; 6, Leo Gray 109; 7, Olly Runge 104; 8, Logan Muncaster 103; 9, Connor Madsen-Mygdal 99; 10, Alfie Phillips 65. 85cc Big-wheel: 1, Riley Faragher 135; 2, Abe Cain 126; 3, Jason Keig 118; 4, George Watterson 114; 5, Stan Dentith 112; 6, Mav Meechan 109. Small-wheel: 1, Thomas Clague 132; 2, Elijah Corrin 129. 65cc: 1, Leo Harrison 135; 2, Blayze Turner 122; 3, Antony Millward 122; 4, Seb Inman 116; 5, Stanley Cain 110; 6, Lorelei Wilson 109. Automatic: Alex McCanney 135. Centre championship top-10 after three rounds: 1, B. Brown 386pts; 2, L. Smith 363; 3, L. Crellin 353; 4, G. Hunt 335; 5, E. Blackley 307; 6, R. Christian 304; 7, L. Saunders 296; 8, D. Curtis 294; 9, H. Shand 281; 10, T. Meechan 232. Round four: Ballagarraghyn, May 17.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.