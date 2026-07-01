Injured Finnish TT rider Erno Kostamo has revealed his vision is yet to fully recover following his crash in the Senior which saw the race red flagged.
Kostamo came off at the 11th Milestone suffering significant injuries to his leg which required surgery.
The Finn was treated in Aintree Hospital before being flown back to Scandinavia on June 18.
Posting an update on social media, he said: ‘I’m finally back home and my recovery here has gotten off to a good start.
‘The third surgery on my left thigh is scheduled for the end of July, but before that I’ll be starting to rebuild strength in my legs, one small step at a time.
‘Unfortunately, I also suffered a severe blow to my head in the fall, which has caused vision problems in my right eye.
‘At this stage, it’s still too early to know whether there will be any permanent damage or if my vision will gradually recover over time.
‘A huge thank you to everyone who has helped me and offered their support.’