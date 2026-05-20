A two-time TT winner has said he will miss this year’s event, describing the decision as ‘devastating’ but insisting it comes down to the financial reality of competing at the highest level of road racing.
Gary Johnson, who has six podium finishes under his belt, has explained that rising costs and mounting pressures behind the scenes have made it impossible to mount a competitive TT campaign for 2026.
Johnson, who has been a front-running force at the TT for nearly two decades and claimed Supersport victories in 2011 and 2014, said his connection to the island remains as strong as ever, but the numbers no longer add up.
‘I love the event, I love the Isle of Man,’ he said. ‘I wear the emblem on my helmet. I owe a lot to the Isle of Man and I’ve put a lot into it.’
He added that stepping away from this year’s event had not been an easy decision.
‘To not be racing this year is devastating for us, but it’s just not possible. I’ve got to weigh things up financially,’ he said.
He explained that over recent seasons he has personally carried much of the financial burden of racing at the TT, including significant personal investment to keep campaigns running.
‘I’ve re-mortgaged my house twice and drained my bank account on other occasions to make it work, and it’s paid off,’ he said.
However, he pointed to a combination of escalating costs, technical demands and a lack of wider support as key factors behind his decision.
‘After a little engine problem last year it cost me a lot of time, effort and money, and I didn’t feel it was worth it,’ he said.
‘I’ve done 18 years now on and off. I’ve loved a lot of them and I’ve hated a few of them. It’s a war of attrition.’
The 45 year old also highlighted how the modern TT paddock has evolved, with increased reliance on specialist personnel and expensive electronics making it harder for smaller privateers to compete.
‘The technology, the electronics, needing proper electronics guys to get the maximum out of the bike – the top few have got that,’ he said.
‘I can run a bike, I can buy a bike, but I can’t run it at that level with all the people you need. The cost of everything has gone through the roof.’
Despite his disappointment, Johnson was keen to stress he is not stepping away from the TT scene entirely.
Instead, he is planning to remain on the island during race week and has outlined a new venture aimed at sharing his experience with fans.
He is launching guided lap tours of the TT course, using high-quality intercom systems to talk riders through reference points, braking zones and racing lines at key sections of the Mountain Course.
‘It’s an experience no one’s done before,’ he said. ‘I’ll talk you around a lap, show you the lines, braking points, gears – everything I can. It should be done properly, and it’ll be a premium package.’
He added that he hopes the initiative will allow him to stay involved with the TT while also creating a sustainable way to support his future.
‘I still want to be involved with the TT, enjoy it and help people experience it properly,’ he said.
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