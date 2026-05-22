The TT’s fastest female competitor won’t be at next week’s event after breaking her leg while enduro riding.
Jenny Tinmouth revealed on her social media that she crashed into a tree last weekend, breaking her tibia and fibula and injuring her knee the day before she was meant to travel to the island.
Tinmouth, who lapped at 119.945mph in 2010, has been part of the event’s on-air broadcast team in recent years. The 48 year old said: ‘Gutted to let everyone down on the production of the TT and miss the event in general.
‘Absolutely gutted - such a freak crash - smashed my knee into a tree and a broken tib and fib later.
‘It’s all pinned and plated though so can only look to the positives/future and heal up as quick as I can.
‘So grateful to the surgeon who did my op and to all my mates for scooping me up and being an amazing support.’
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