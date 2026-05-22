Austrian racer Julian Trummer has joined up with Smith Racing for the upcoming TT.
He will ride a Triumph Street Triple 765 in both Supersport encounters, while the Cumbria-based team have added a BMW M1000RR to their stable for the Superbike, both Superstock races and the Senior.
Trummer joins as the fastest rider from mainland Europe to lap the Mountain Course to date.
Having made his TT debut in 2017, he had considerable Mountain Course experience, having now made 29 TT starts and set a personal best lap of 128.638mph during the 2023 Senior.
He followed that with impressive finishes of 11th and 14th in the 2024 Superbike and Senior respectively, performances that earned him seeded status for the 1000cc races.
Trummer’s best result to date came in 2018 when he secured an excellent ninth-place finish in the Lightweight.
With eight top-20 finishes to his name, the 35-year-old now targets further progression aboard Smith Racing’s new package.
Speaking about the move, Trummer said: ‘I’m really excited to finally get things underway with Smith Racing at this year’s TT. I haven’t felt this comfortable and confident within a team environment and on the bikes for a very long time.
‘The atmosphere with the guys has been incredible from day one, and it already feels like we’re all moving in exactly the right direction together.
‘I’m grateful to have been given the trust and the opportunity to ride for Smith Racing this year. That means a lot to me, and it gives us the stability and confidence to really focus on building something strong together over the season.’
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