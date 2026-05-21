They include Mike Hailwood with 14 wins and flying Scotsman Steve Hislop with 11. Absolute lap record holder Peter Hickman also has 14 victories, while Ian Hutchinson - the only rider to win five races in one week in 2010 - has chalked up a total of 16 victories, a tally that would almost certainly have been higher if he had not missed numerous more opportunities when sidelined by injury.