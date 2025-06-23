The TT’s fastest ever female competitor undertook a gruelling challenge in memory of one of her former sponsors at the weekend.
Jenny Tinmouth, who lapped at 119.945mph in the 2010 event, has raised more than £5,000 for Cancer Research UK by tackling her ‘Longest Day Challenge’ which saw her ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats.
It took the Radio TT commentator nearly 26 hours to complete the 980 miles on a £600 Honda.
Speaking about her motivation to undertake the fundraising feat, the stunt rider said: ‘During my racing career I was fortunate to be sponsored by an awesome guy called Peter Holland.
‘He came from nowhere, turning up to our workshop on his BMW F800 to give me some sponsorship to keep my racing dreams going when I had completely run out of funds.
‘He rode all the way from Nottingham to us in Ellesmere Port and wanted nothing in return for his help, he just wished me all the best. He would do this on a few occasions, turning up when he knew I was struggling and offering support at race meeting when he could.
‘He was fantastic to me and I designed a small logo with his name to carry on my helmet and bike during the race seasons, although he wanted no publicity it was my personal thanks to him.
‘A few years ago he developed cancer and sadly passed away despite putting up a good fight and continuing with his life and love of motorcycles.
‘We were with him right to the end and his optimism in the face of an end-of-life situation and all that that entailed was incredible - he was still so pragmatic and lovely.
‘We all know cancer is sh*t - it sometimes takes people away from us. However, more and more, it doesn’t win and I’m hoping one day it never wins whether that’s by cure or prevention in the first place.’
Comments
