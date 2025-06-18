Next month’s Southern 100 meeting will begin on the evening of Monday, July 7 with a practice session.
As that date is the Tynwald Day Bank Holiday, organisers had proposed an afternoon session but this will not take place following consultation with key stakeholders and officials.
Instead roads will close for the first time around the Billown Course at 6pm, with a sighting lap for the newcomers getting things underway at 6.14pm.
The only change to the week’s traditional format is the addition of a contingency session on Wednesday morning from 9.30am to midday and Thursday evening from 6pm to 8.30pm. Both will be used only if required to make up for any practice or race sessions lost earlier in the week.
This additional contingency session is designed to provide increased flexibility in the event of adverse weather or other interruptions, ensuring a full and competitive schedule for riders, teams, and spectators alike.
The confirmed road closing schedule is as follows:
- Monday evening: 6pm to 9.40pm
- Tuesday evening: 6pm to 9.40pm
- Wednesday morning (contingency – if required): 9.30am to 12pm
- Wednesday evening: 6pm to 9.40pm
- Thursday morning: 9.30am to 12.45pm
- Thursday afternoon: 1.30pm to 4.45pm
- Thursday evening (contingency – if required): 6pm to 8.30pm
The first two races of the week are scheduled for late on Tuesday evening, with four more to follow on Wednesday.
The meeting will round-out with a further nine races on Championship Day on Thursday.
The prize presentation will follow in Castletown Square at 8.30pm that evening.
All of Wednesday and Thursday’s races will be broadcast on the kingoftheroads.tv website. Access is priced at £9.99.
