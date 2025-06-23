This year’s four TT winners headline a full-to-capacity solo entry list for next month’s 70th anniversary Southern 100.
Reigning solo champion Davey Todd will return to Billown aiming to make it three consecutive championship victories.
Todd, who took the only Superbike race win at the TT, will face fierce competition from former solo champions Dean Harrison (winner in 2017, 2018, 2019) and Michael Dunlop (2011, 2012, 2016 winner) who both collected two and four wins respectively at June’s TT.
But this isn’t just a three rider showdown. A wealth of top-tier challengers including Dominic Herbertson, Mike Browne, Sam West, Paul Jordan, Jamie Coward, Erno Kostamo, Rob Hodson and Michael Sweeney are ready to mix it up at the front, ensuring Todd, Harrison, and Dunlop will need to be at their very best.
A strong field of nineteen sidecar outfits will take to the grid for the event’s sidecar races.
Isle of Man pride will be flying high too, with a strong contingent of local talent including Nathan Harrison, Mikey Evans, Joe Yeardsley, Marcus Simpson, Paul Cassidy, Jamie Williams, Dan Sayle and Grant Thomson all looking to impress on home roads.
Leading the entry list are Jurby brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe, who will arrive straight from a dominant double victory at the TT.
The pair made their Southern 100 debut back in 2019, securing victory in the Sidecar Consolation Race. Now, with TT silverware in hand, they’re aiming to add the prestigious Southern 100 Sidecar Championship title to their growing list of achievements.
They won’t have it easy, with Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley returning to the island looking to reclaim the title. The experienced duo are two-time Southern 100 Sidecar Champions, having lifted the Peel Engineering/Oates & Molyneux Trophies in both 2019 and 2022.
The pair had a big crash in TT qualifying at Rhencullen and although the pair were lucky to walk away relatively unscathed their outfit was not. With it destroyed it is believed the pair have sourced another machine to tackle the event.
Also in contention is four-time winner Tim Reeves with newcomer passenger Kevin Kolsch from Germany. Tim, who didn’t contest this year’s TT, will be looking to add to his championship victories in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2018.
Popular outfits Greg Lambert/Andrew Haynes and Tony Baker/Tom Dawkins also return, adding further depth to an already competitive grid.
Also backare former British Sidecar Champions Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie who podiumed at the TT.
Making their Southern 100 debut in 2025 are drivers Charlie Morphet, Andrew Ripley, James Hanks, Carl Fenwick and Richard Butler along with newcomer passenger Josh Saunders. All hoping to make a strong first impression on the 4.25-mile road circuit.
Action resumes on Tuesday evening with final qualifying and two races starting from 8pm.
Wednesday features four races, setting the stage for Championship Day on Thursday which includes nine races split between the morning (9.30am–12.45pm) and afternoon (1.30pm–4.45pm) sessions – culminating in the prestigious Solo and Sidecar Championship races.
The week concludes with the ever-popular open-air prize presentation in Castletown Square from 8.30pm.