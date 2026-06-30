Reigning Southern 100 solo champion Davey Todd has confirmed he won’t be riding at next week’s event.
In a brief update on social media on Monday, the 8TEN Racing man revealed he isn’t fit enough to contest the Billown meeting.
Accompanying a video clip from last year’s event, he said: ‘Gutted I won’t be lining up there this year. I’ve been working hard to get back racing as soon as possible but we’re just not quite there yet.’
Earlier this month, Todd’s team-mate Peter Hickman confirmed he will be making his Billown debut lining up alongside the likes of fellow TT stars Michael Dunlop, Conor Cummins, Dean Harrison, Nathan Harrison, Dominic Herbertson and Mikey Evans at the event which begins on Monday evening.
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