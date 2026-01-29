The much anticipated revamp to the Manx Grand Prix classes and practice/race schedules were generally well received last August.
The return of the Classic TT also proved popular, although the racing aspect of the two meetings was kept completely separate.
But the expansion of the classes in the ‘Manx’ to mirror those in the TT caused confusion to spectators, officials and even riders. More changes have been implemented for this year’s TT.
Elected Manx Motor Cycle Club chairman for the fourth year in succession at Saturday evening’s AGM, John McBride described the 2025 MGP as highly successful.
In his address to fellow directors and members in the private meeting that preceded the main function in the Empress Hotel, he began by listing past riders and officials who’d passed away over the last 12 months.
These included past chairman, president and honorary vice-president Martin Moore, scrutineer Kevin Quirk (heavily involved with the Joey Dunlop and Mike Hailwood foundations), 1973 Senior MGP winner Paddy Reid, Derek Farrant, Dan Shorey, Malcolm Wheeler, plus locals Ralph Crellin, Geoff Kelly and TT/MGP archivist Bill Snelling.
He thanked the MMCC committee, vice presidents, MGP office and support team, also members who came together to make the 2025 event such a great success.
John expressed thanks to the MGP Supporters Club for its huge fundraising efforts over the years, providing competitors with a substantial contribution to their expenses, support for injured riders and much more, but also mentioned the doubt about the future of the Supporters Club due to the lack of new volunteers to run its main functions.
‘At last year’s AGM, I highlighted the change in format for the MGP, the reintroduction of the Classic TT and the change in the club’s role to promoter and rights holder.
‘Our responsibility for getting the MGP out to the wider world, increasing visitor numbers and attracting new and talented riders was welcomed, but given the time scales which were left to us, it meant that we made some mistakes.
‘I believe that we have addressed those errors and are in good shape for 2026 with the possibility of some good sponsors to help take the event forward.
‘The revised programme gave riders much more track time, and we had a good entry with plenty of newcomer interest, particularly from overseas. It is now a truly international event and the main stepping stone to the TT.
‘Our event is inextricably linked to the success of the Classic TT, we have worked very well with the Department for Enterprise motorsport team and ACU Events Ltd, but we must hope and work for the continued success of both events.
‘The 2025 race programme worked very well, the classes now mirroring the TT in regulations and performance requirements, which are complex but need to be to international standards.
‘Lewis Arrowsmith won the first Supertwin MGP; Jamie Williams - after his disastrous accident in opening practice in 2024 - overcame the odds to win the first Supersport MGP, repeating that feat to also take the Junior two days later.
‘Caomhan Canny pipped Chris Cook by half a second in an extremely exciting Senior race. In true MGP fashion, the biggest winning margin over the four races was only six seconds.
‘The weather was extremely kind, and there were no incidents at all during the racing, which must be a first?’
