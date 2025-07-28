The Triskelion Polo Club will host the invitational polo tournament, The Viking Cup, for the third time this coming weekend (August 1-3) at the Ballacooiley Equestrian Estate in Ballaugh.
A spokesperson for the event, which has once again attracted visiting teams from the UK, said: ‘The Viking Cup aims to create a vibrant atmosphere with support from local residents and international visitors to witness the thrilling matches and is set to captivate both avid polo enthusiasts and newcomers.
‘It also celebrates the island's rich heritage and welcoming spirit.’
In August 2023, Triskelion Polo Club organised the island's first-ever invitational polo tournament. Six teams from around the UK and the Isle of Man competed for the inaugural trophy, with Fiesta Del Asado White from Offchurch Bury Polo Club becoming the first team to win the Viking Cup.
Organisers say the tournament has become a popular fixture in the Manx summer social calendar. The weekend includes ‘Ladies' Day’ on Saturday, August 2, and for this year, a festive ‘Hoolie at Ballacooiley’ music event on Sunday from 4 to 7pm following the final match.
The music event will feature island performers Alex Cowley, Toby Higgins and The Terence George Band.
Tickets for entry to the polo field and main marquee - offering a licensed bar and food truck, plus free parking - can be purchased online at thevikingcup.co.uk.
Ladies' Day tickets cost £25 per person, while entry for the final day and the 'Hoolie at Ballacooiley' is free.
A return bus service from Douglas is available on Saturday and Sunday at the cost of £8.
Schedule:
Friday, August 1: Corporate lunch 12 to 5pm (not open to public)
Saturday, August 2: Ladies Day 12 to 5pm
Sunday, August 3: Finals 12 to 4pm
The Hoolie at Ballacooiley 4 to 7pm
