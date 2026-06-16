Peter Hickman and Davey Todd’s 8TEN Racing team has withdrawn from the remainder of the British Superbike Championship as both riders continue their return to full fitness.
Following a big crash in TT qualifying last year, Hickman has slowly built up his fitness as the season has progressed, securing four podium finishes at the festival earlier this month, including two second-place finishes.
However it was confirmed on Tuesday, after a challenging start to the BSB season, he will step away from short-circuit racing competition for the remainder of 2026.
Hicky will, nevertheless, continue to compete in selected events during 2026 on the same specification machinery he races on the roads.
The 39 year old said: ‘It’s obviously been a difficult call, but the priority is to get back to where I know I can be.
‘The differences in bike spec at BSB makes that progression difficult to manage properly at the moment.
‘BSB has been a huge part of my career and I’ve loved every minute of it, but sometimes you have to sit back and prioritise and that’s exactly what we are doing.
‘We appreciate this won’t be the news fans wanted to hear, but our focus has to be on returning both the riders and the team to the level of competitiveness that we and our partners expect.’
Team-mate Todd, who was forced to sit out the North West 200 and TT as he recovers from the injuries sustained in a crash at the Daytona 200 earlier this year, will also not return to BSB competition in 2026.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.