The schedule has been confirmed for next month’s Southern 100.
Originally organisers followed the lead of the TT in suspending the class because of safety concerns with the modern outfits’ aerodynamics, but a contingency plan was hatched and now classic machinery will take their place.
They will run under the regulations of the Pre-TT Classic which is held on the Billown Course annually at the end of May.
The Southern 100 meeting will begin on Bank Holiday Monday, July 6 with newcomer familiarisation laps followed by qualifying sessions for all solo and sidecar classes.
Roads will close from 6pm until 9.40pm.
Qualifying continues on Tuesday evening, with competitors receiving further track time ahead of racing getting underway on Wednesday morning. Roads will again close from 6pm until 9.40pm.
A new addition to the 2026 programme is a Wednesday morning session, with roads scheduled to close from 9.45am until 11.50am.
The session will feature the opening race of the meeting, the Peel Holdings Senior Race, along with a dedicated classic sidecar practice session.
Similarly to Monday and Tuesday, there will be a further session on Wednesday evening featuring five more races. Again roads will shut between 6 and 9.40pm.
Race secretary Rachel Palmer said: ‘The addition of the Wednesday morning session is a positive development for competitors, fans and organisers alike.
‘It provides valuable extra track time ahead of the races and gives us greater flexibility should we face any disruption during the week. We are extremely grateful to our marshals, medics, officials, residents and landowners for their continued support in making this possible.’
Racing will continue on Wednesday evening with four further races, including the Ellan Vannin Fuels Senior Race, the JCK Ltd 600cc B Race, the H&H Motorcycles 600cc Race and the Ace Hire Sidecar Classic Race.
Championship Day will take place on Thursday, July 9, with roads closed from 9.30am until approximately 4.45pm.
A scheduled lunch break will allow roads to reopen between 12.45pm and 1.30pm.
Thursday’s programme will feature a full day of racing, including the JCK Ltd 600cc B Race, S&S Motors 600cc Race, GH Solo Founders Race, Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Senior Race, Station Garage Lightweight Consolation Race, Bettridges of Foxdale Car Sales 600cc Challenge Race, Bushy’s Brewery Lightweight/Sportbike Race and the Ellan Vannin Fuels Solo Championship Race.
The 2026 Southern 100 Road Races will conclude with the Daryl Blake Construction Classic Sidecar Race Two before competitors, officials and supporters gather for the traditional open-air prize presentation in Market Square, Castletown, which will start at 8.30pm.
Grandstand tickets are currently on sale exclusively to Southern 100 Club members. Remaining tickets will go on general sale this week.
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