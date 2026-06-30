Michael Dunlop limbered up for next week’s Southern 100 with a string of wins and a lap record at the Tandragee 100 in County Armagh on Saturday.
There were mixed weather conditions on race day after hot and dry weather for qualifying.
The two races scheduled for Friday evening were not held following two red flag incidents, the lowering sun and an issue with a trackside spectator.
Having shattered the all-time qualifying lap record 5.3-mile course with an average speed of 110.076mph, Dunlop overhauled the Honda of long-time leader Mike Browne to win the open race by four seconds, with Ballaugh’s Conor Cummins completing the podium on his Conrod Motorsport BMW.
Fellow Manxman Marcus Simpson was fifth on his Honda Fireblade, fresh from taking the runner-up spot in the grand final at Kells behind Michael Sweeney the previous Sunday in Co Meath.
It was a similar story in the Supersport race where Dunlop, having opted for slick tyres on the Scars Ducati, again trailed pole-sitter Browne (Russell Racing Yamaha) until the third lap. The race was halted shortly later in increasingly greasy conditions.
Simpson this time held off Cummins for fifth in the battle of the Manxies, the latter on the MadBros 750 Suzuki.
Also going on to win the 125/Moto 3 race, Dunlop rounded off a successful day with victory in the feature race aboard his MD Racing BMW Superstock bike, finishing almost three seconds clear of Cork man Browne, with Sweeney third. Simpson and Cummins had another close contest for fifth ahead of Kevin Keyes.
Dan Sayle was third in the Junior 350 Classic race behind Barry Davidson (his 110th Irish road race victory) and Kyle Parkes, while Dan’s Sulby neighbour Dale Brew (660 Aprilia) was 15th in the Junior Support.
Northern Ireland’s Shaun Anderson won the Supertwin race.
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