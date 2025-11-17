Adult: 1, Jamie McCanney (Expert) 17 laps in 1hr 45min 21sec; 2, Samuel Hughes (Exp) 17 in 1:50.25; 3, David Knight (Exp) 17/1:54.06; 4, Max Ingham (Exp)16; 5, Juan Knight (Vet/o50) 16; 6, Bobby Moyer (Exp) 15; 7, Beau Brown (Exp) 15; 8, Mark Cringle (Exp) 15; 9, Craig Norrey (Exp) 15; 10, Grant Thomson (Exp) 14; 11, Jack Collins (Exp) 14; 12, Jack Asbridge (Exp) 14; 13, Alistair Heginbotham (Vet/o50) 14; 14, Daniel Lane (Club/Sports) 13; 15, Ryan Christian (Exp) 13; 16, Alfie Nelson & Travis Meechan (pairs) 13; 17, Gary Flowers (Vet/o50) 12; 18, Peter Beaumont (Exp) 12; 19, Tom Dawson (Club/Sports) 12; 20, Stanley Cubbon (Club/Sports) 12; 21, Graeme Saunders (Vet/o50) 12; 22, Harry Kampz (Club/Sports) 12; 23, Niall McCanney (Club/Sports) 12; 24, Jack Keenan (Exp) 11; 25, Steven & David Asbridge (pairs) 11; 26, Joseph Cannan (Club/Sports) 11; 27, Kieran Ackers (Club/Sports) 11; 28, Barry Kinley (Trials) 11; 29, Will Duggan (Club/Sports) 10; 30, Ben Hardy (Club/Sports) 10; 31, Saskia Baxter (Women) nine; 32, Chris Madigan (Trials) nine; 33rd Tom Knight (Trials) nine; 34, Ashley Kelly (Trial) nine; 35, Philip Gunnell (Club/Sports) nine; 36, Summer Peters (Trials) nine; 37, Peter Kermeen (Trials) nine; 38, Damien Crook (Club/Sports) nine; 39, Jack Christian (Trials) eight; 40, Callum Crowe (Trials) eight; 41, Craig Wyers (Club/Sports) eight; 42, Steven Bannister (Club/Sports) ight; 43, Ryan Herdman (Trials) eight; 44, Michael Cannan (Trials) eight; 45, Wayne Avis (Club/Sports) seven; 46, Nigel Sharp (Trials) seven; 47, Callum Cowley (Club/Sports) seven; 48, Sam Wheeler (Club/Sports) seven; 49, Carl Wynne-Smith (Club/Sports) six; 50, Martin Goldie (Trials) six; 51, Dean Ball (Trials) six; 52, Michael Shipley (Trials) six; 53, Ryan McDermott (Club/Sports) six; 54, Jacob Wilson (Club/Sports) five; 55, Will Tolson (Trials) five; 56, Shane Marriot (Trials) five; 57, Stuart Harvey (Trials) five; 58, Harry Warby (Trials) five; 59, Calvin Manetta (Trials) five; 60, Gary Leach (Trials) four; 61, William Caine (Trials) four; 62, Terry Gaines (Club/Sports) four; 63, Sean Lightbody (Trials) four; 64, Richard Smith (Trials) four; 65, James Richmond (Trials) four; 66, Louis Piggin (Club/Sports) three; 67, Andrew Livesey (Club/Sports) three; 68, Dale Brew (Trials) three; 69, Matthew Gell (Club/Sports) two; 70, Ryan Davis (Club/Sports) two; 71, Shantelle Thorpe (Women’s) two; 72, Alex Pressly (Women’s) two; 73, Shane Garrett (Trials) two; 74, Charlie Dickinson (Women’s) one; 75, Lee Cronken (Trials) one; 76, Pete Williamson (Club/Sports) one.