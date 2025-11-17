Having recently announced his retirement from the World Enduro Championship, Jamie McCanney returned to the island to win the Moto43Duro event at Knock Froy on Saturday.
In wet and muddy conditions, he won the popular annual event, organised by his brother Danny, on the Fast Eddy Factory Racing team Triumph TE250F.
He completed 17 laps in a little over 1hr 45mins to finish more than five minutes in front of fellow EnduroGP rider Samuel Hughes of Wales, with David Knight another 3m 41s down in third.
Max Ingham was fourth on the second Triumph, with Juan Knight fifth, first over-50.
The best of the Sports/Clubman class riders was Danny Lane in 14th place overall, while former British Trials Championship regular Saskia Kelly (nee Baxter) was the first of four women in the total field of more than 50 riders in the enduro/mx category.
A further 27 rode in the new trials class, which also included observed sections. Barry Kinley won this in 28th position overall, one lap ahead of Chris Madigan, Tom Knight and Ashley Kelly.
David Knight’s young lad Finley made a rare appearance in two-wheel competition, but nevertheless showed his natural talent by winning the youth class over the one-hour support event on an 85cc Husqvarna, holding off regular motocross rider Abe Cain.
The day was concluded by an extreme race in which brothers David and Juan Knight led home visiting competitor Hughes.
The top three in the trials extreme event were Kinley, Tom Knight and Kelly.
RESULTS
Youth race: 1, Finley Knight (Youth) nine laps, 1hr 05min 28sec; 2, Abe Cain (Youth) eight; 3, Riley Faragher (Youth) eight; 4, Carter Cubbon (Youth) six; 5, Nathan Kinley (Junior) six; 6, Thomas Clague (Youth) six; 7, Daigen Richmond (Junior) five; 8, Elijah Corrin (Junior) five.
Adult: 1, Jamie McCanney (Expert) 17 laps in 1hr 45min 21sec; 2, Samuel Hughes (Exp) 17 in 1:50.25; 3, David Knight (Exp) 17/1:54.06; 4, Max Ingham (Exp)16; 5, Juan Knight (Vet/o50) 16; 6, Bobby Moyer (Exp) 15; 7, Beau Brown (Exp) 15; 8, Mark Cringle (Exp) 15; 9, Craig Norrey (Exp) 15; 10, Grant Thomson (Exp) 14; 11, Jack Collins (Exp) 14; 12, Jack Asbridge (Exp) 14; 13, Alistair Heginbotham (Vet/o50) 14; 14, Daniel Lane (Club/Sports) 13; 15, Ryan Christian (Exp) 13; 16, Alfie Nelson & Travis Meechan (pairs) 13; 17, Gary Flowers (Vet/o50) 12; 18, Peter Beaumont (Exp) 12; 19, Tom Dawson (Club/Sports) 12; 20, Stanley Cubbon (Club/Sports) 12; 21, Graeme Saunders (Vet/o50) 12; 22, Harry Kampz (Club/Sports) 12; 23, Niall McCanney (Club/Sports) 12; 24, Jack Keenan (Exp) 11; 25, Steven & David Asbridge (pairs) 11; 26, Joseph Cannan (Club/Sports) 11; 27, Kieran Ackers (Club/Sports) 11; 28, Barry Kinley (Trials) 11; 29, Will Duggan (Club/Sports) 10; 30, Ben Hardy (Club/Sports) 10; 31, Saskia Baxter (Women) nine; 32, Chris Madigan (Trials) nine; 33rd Tom Knight (Trials) nine; 34, Ashley Kelly (Trial) nine; 35, Philip Gunnell (Club/Sports) nine; 36, Summer Peters (Trials) nine; 37, Peter Kermeen (Trials) nine; 38, Damien Crook (Club/Sports) nine; 39, Jack Christian (Trials) eight; 40, Callum Crowe (Trials) eight; 41, Craig Wyers (Club/Sports) eight; 42, Steven Bannister (Club/Sports) ight; 43, Ryan Herdman (Trials) eight; 44, Michael Cannan (Trials) eight; 45, Wayne Avis (Club/Sports) seven; 46, Nigel Sharp (Trials) seven; 47, Callum Cowley (Club/Sports) seven; 48, Sam Wheeler (Club/Sports) seven; 49, Carl Wynne-Smith (Club/Sports) six; 50, Martin Goldie (Trials) six; 51, Dean Ball (Trials) six; 52, Michael Shipley (Trials) six; 53, Ryan McDermott (Club/Sports) six; 54, Jacob Wilson (Club/Sports) five; 55, Will Tolson (Trials) five; 56, Shane Marriot (Trials) five; 57, Stuart Harvey (Trials) five; 58, Harry Warby (Trials) five; 59, Calvin Manetta (Trials) five; 60, Gary Leach (Trials) four; 61, William Caine (Trials) four; 62, Terry Gaines (Club/Sports) four; 63, Sean Lightbody (Trials) four; 64, Richard Smith (Trials) four; 65, James Richmond (Trials) four; 66, Louis Piggin (Club/Sports) three; 67, Andrew Livesey (Club/Sports) three; 68, Dale Brew (Trials) three; 69, Matthew Gell (Club/Sports) two; 70, Ryan Davis (Club/Sports) two; 71, Shantelle Thorpe (Women’s) two; 72, Alex Pressly (Women’s) two; 73, Shane Garrett (Trials) two; 74, Charlie Dickinson (Women’s) one; 75, Lee Cronken (Trials) one; 76, Pete Williamson (Club/Sports) one.
FUTURE EVENTS
There’s more action at Knock Froy this Sunday with Peveril MCC’s final motocross of the year. Signing on will be from 9am, for practising at 10am and racing around 11 o’clock.
Ramsey MCC will round off the ACU Centre solo trials championship series in the north of the island this Sunday.
It is scheduled to start from Mooragh Promenade at 10am, with groups of sections at lower Sky Hill plantation, Brookdale, Hibernia Gulley, Hibernia Corner (side of North Barrule) and Snubby’s Glen.
Looking further head, Ramsey MCC’s annual general meeting is a week on Friday, November 28 at Ramsey Rugby Clubhouse from 8pm. This will include a presentation of adult prizes for motocross, enduro and trials.
The ever-popular pairs enduro will again take place at West Kimmeragh, near Bride, on Boxing Day, Friday, December 26.
The main three-hour event will begin at 11.30am and cater for all riders aged 15 and above. A shorter one-hour race will start at 10am for your riders aged eight to 14.
Entries will be taken on the ACU Sport80 site from Monday, December 1, but there will also be a signing on night at the Sulby Glen Hotel on Wednesday, December 17 between 7.30 and 9pm. Registration on the day will commence from 9am.
The annual New Year’s fun trial will be on Saturday, January 3 also at club HQ, West Kimmeragh.
Peveril MCC is planning to run a trials training school at Knock Froy the same day, with Steve Colley and Kaytlyn Adshead, with a fun trial at the same day the following morning, Sunday, January 4.
