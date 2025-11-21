Dominic Herbertson will ride Triumph machinery at next year’s TT after signing for KTS Racing.
The popular Northumbrian will ride the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS for the KTS Macadam Triumph Factory Racing squad at the TT and North West 200.
Last month it was announced the team had agreed to mutually part ways with long-time rider Jamie Coward.
The TT regular had been with KTS Racing for the last six years claiming podium finishes on the Mountain Course and at the Southern 100.
Injuries suffered at a crash at the North West 200 ruled out Coward from this year’s TT with Mike Browne racing for the team at the event in his place.
Herbertson’s preparations for this year’s TT were far from ideal after the WTF Racing team he was meant to be riding for folded in April.
Ultimately he entered all eight solo classes, the majority with his own Herbertson Road Racing Company (HRRC) team finishing eighth in both Superstock races.
