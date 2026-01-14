A Ramsey man with an incredible knowledge of the TT has died at the age of 85.
Walter Radcliffe, more commonly known as Wally, marshalled for many decades, notably at Guthrie’s Memorial on the mountain climb, but his dedication to the event went much further.
During the 1970s, when the TT was floundering, Wally and a couple of likeminded supporters - one of them the late Adrian Earnshaw MHK - set the wheels in motion to attract top-name and potential stars of the future to the event.
They established the International TT Riders Fund to generate cash to pay for dozens of leading road racers of the time to visit the Isle of Man to check out the Mountain Course in the hope of attracting several to return and compete in the event.
It proved highly successful, with sidecar world champion Rolf Biland one of the early names, along with New Zealanders Dennis Ireland and John Woodley.
The Dutch all-star trio of Wil Hartog, Boet van Dulmen and Jack Middelburg visited together, but only van Dulmen returned to race.
The biggest name of all was 1977 Formula 750 World Champion Steve Baker, but unfortunately the TT didn’t fit in with the American’s world championship commitments at that time.
Fellow marshal Richard Radcliffe (a close friend but not a relative of Wally’s), gave this tribute last week: ‘Wally was a great man, he made a huge contribution to the TT and MGP. His knowledge was encyclopaedical and his enthusiasm infectious; he will be missed greatly by many in Ramsey and far beyond.’
He had been a resident of Beaconsfield and Brookfield nursing home for the past 18 months or more. He leaves a wife, Christine, now also resident at Brookfield, three sons and six grandchildren.
His funeral service will be at Maughold Parish church on Friday, January 30 at 11.30am.
