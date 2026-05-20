Among the locals are last year's double winner Grant Thomson (originally feared to be sidelined by an ankle injury), Paul Cassidy, Dan Sayle, Chris McGahan, Wayne Avis, Billy Cummins, the returning-from-injury Tony Redmond and Manx-born Chris Moore. Unfortunately, it looks as though Jamie Williams will be a non-starter, he would have been in with a good shout in the Post-Classic 400cc and Senior Superbike races.