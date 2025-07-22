Ramsey Motorcycle Club’s Little Kippers event for young children has received a welcome funding boost thanks to a £3,600 grant from the Manx Lottery Trust.
Launched in January 2024, it is a non-competitive, family-friendly event for children aged four and over, giving them a safe and supportive environment to enjoy riding their bikes.
The initiative, which has proven immensely popular with local families, began as a tribute to former club president Allan ‘Kipper’ Killip MBE and has quickly grown into a much-loved community day out.
The Manx Lottery Trust grant will allow the club to expand the offering for participants and their families. This includes picnic tables and seating and storage for equipment and signage, making the experience more enjoyable and accessible for all who attend.
Becky Leach from Ramsey Motorcycle Club said: ‘We’re so grateful to the Manx Lottery Trust for supporting Little Kippers. What started as a simple idea to give kids a space to ride has turned into something really special.
‘The children have shown such confidence and joy, and it’s amazing to watch them grow in independence and social skills.
‘This funding means we can enhance the experience even further and continue to provide a safe, supportive place for families to enjoy together.’
The grant was awarded through the Manx Lottery Trust’s community awards programme, which provides funding for projects that improve community facilities and services, encourage civic pride and enhance the quality of life for residents across the Isle of Man.
Chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust, Sarah Kelly, said: ‘Little Kippers is a fantastic example of a community-led initiative making a real difference for young people and their families.
‘We’re pleased to support Ramsey Motorcycle Club and wish them every success as they continue to grow this joyful and inclusive event.’
