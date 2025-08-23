Douglas man Jamie Williams took the honours in Saturday afternoon’s Supersport Manx Grand Prix.
The 32 year old brought home the JLG/NCE Racing 600 Honda 6.653 seconds ahead of Irishman Caomhan Canny after four laps of hard racing.
This time last year the Manxman was being treated in Aintree Hospital for the injuries he suffered after crashing at Kate’s Cottage during qualifying for last year’s event.
The Isle of Wight’s Ryan Whitehall rounded out the top three, a couple of seconds down on Canny on corrected time.
Chris Cook, Michael Gahan and Toby Shann filled the rest of the top-six spots.
Gahan clocked the fastest lap of the race on the final circuit, averaging 120.664mph.
He was one of four riders to lap at an average of 120mph-plus during the race which took place in near-perfect conditions.
Manx newcomers Blake Kelly and Sam Naughton finished 40th and 47th respectively.
The Manx Grand Prix concludes on Bank Holiday Monday with the Junior and Senior races.