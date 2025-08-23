Lewis Arrowsmith won his maiden Manx Grand Prix on Saturday morning, with victory in the three-lap Supertwin race.
The 38 year old from Preston brought home his 660 Aprilia 18.493s seconds ahead of Kawasaki-mounted Toby Shann.
Shann was in turn 1.6s up on Douglas man Jamie Williams who was aboard a similar Aprilia to race winner Arrowsmith.
Liam Chawke, Caomhan Canny and Harley Rushton completed the top six, the latter setting the race’s fastest lap of 19 minutes 37.016 seconds (115.400mph).
Manxman Grant Thomson continued his impressive MGP debut, finishing in 10th.
Fellow Manxies Darran Creer and newcomer Dale Brew 37th and 35th respectively.
Full report in Tuesday’s Examiner.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.