The opening two races of this year’s Manx Grand Prix take place later today (Saturday).
Roads close at 9.30am with the three-lap Supertwin Manx Grand Prix following at 10.15am.
Douglas’ Jamie Williams will be among the favourites in this race, alongside Andrew Farrell and Liam Chawke who have topped the timing charts during qualifying this week.
The four-lap Supersport Manx Grand Prix follows at 1pm with the afternoon rounded out by qualifying sessions for the Classic TT races later in the week.
Williams will once again be among the main contenders for the Supersport honours alongside Chris Cook and Caomhan Canny.
