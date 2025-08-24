A mixed weather forecast for later in the week has forced Classic TT organisers to add a race to Monday’s Manx Grand Prix schedule.
The Lightweight Classic TT, which was meant to take place on Wednesday, will now take place on Monday evening, following the day’s two Manx Grand Prix races.
These have been put back slightly with Classic TT qualifying now starting the day’s Mountain Course action at 10am.
The Junior Manx Grand Prix will now start at 11.15am and the Senior at 2.15pm.
A spokesperson said on Sunday evening: ‘The Clerk of the Course has confirmed a revised schedule for Monday, August 25, which includes the Lightweight Classic TT at 5.30pm.
‘This race has been brought forward from Wednesday.
‘The decision to revise the schedule is due to the unsettled weather forecast for the week ahead, as it is expected to cause some disruption to the race schedule.
‘Roads remain scheduled to close at 9.30am with roads due to reopen no later than 9pm.’