Former Isle of Man TT racer Ben Wylie has died after colliding with a van while out on his motorcycle earlier this month.
The 42 year old was struck while riding in Audlem, Cheshire on August 6.
The Shrewsbury rider, who claimed the top newcomer award at the 2009 TT, was attended to by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.
He last competed at the TT in 2017 and Classic TT in 2018, riding bikes from Italian manufacturer Bimota.
Wylie co-founded Stoke-on-Trent-based showroom and workshop Moto Hub UK with fellow TT racer Sam West in 2021.
Paying tribute to his friend, Sam wrote on the Moto Hub Facebook page: ‘Ben, my partner in Moto Hub, we met 10 years ago in Macau and have been working together every day for over five years.
‘We've done a huge amount in that time, travelled, ridden, raced, wheelied, drunk an irresponsible amount of beer, then more beer, had some fantastic nights out and enjoyed some of the best moments of my life together. Words can't describe some of the moments we've shared, and nobody else will ever know them - but I'll never forget.
‘A salesman and an engineer will never 100% see eye-to-eye in a business, but despite occasionally differing opinions we never once had a raised voice.
‘In a decade of friendship we never had a single argument, just rolled eyes and another round of "would you rather”. You can be reunited with Shoey now, ride free, thanks for the good times.’
West is riding at this week’s Classic TT onboard a Ducati 916 in the Formula One and Senior races.
He is also riding a Bimota YB7 400cc in the lightweight class. The two bikes, and a similar Ducati Davey Todd will be riding for Prosperity Racing, have been built by Moto-Hub.