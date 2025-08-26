Riders past and present were joined by officials, former committee members and dignitaries to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Manx Grand Prix Supporters Club on Sunday.
Current chairman Allan Brew welcomed the guests to the club’s marquee at the rear of the Grandstand for a buffet lunch and get together.
The prime motive of the Supporters Club was to generate funds to cover the cost of a rescue helicopter service for the Manx Grand Prix.
Although there has been a rescue helicopter for the TT since 1963, the MGP had none until 1971 when - thanks to fund raising work by members of the Manchester 17 MCC - enough cash was generated to fund a rescue helicopter for the two race days.
A serious crash involving Mick Bird at Quarry Bends during practice for the 1975 MGP resulted in a long wait before he could be transferred to hospital. This prompted two of the marshals to set up a fund raising organisation to pay for a rescue helicopter service for the whole of Manx Grand Prix, not just race days.
The founding members were Gerald Callister (chairman), Gwen Crellin (secretary), Essie Callister (treasurer), Ray Griffin (vice chairman) and Raymond Caley, who ran the former Caley’s Stores at Sulby crossroads. MGP Supporters Club was officially set up on September 15, 1975.
As Allan Brew stated in his welcoming speech, it was born out of tragedy and the sheer determination of the people involved with it.
John Kermeen took over a secretary when Gwen Crellin stepped up to be chairman, and he later took over as chairman for a period of 25 years before finally retiring himself. Allan Brew has been in the chair since 2015.
Numerous fundraisers from sponsored walks to annual mhelliahs in the Sulby Glen Hotel have taken place, along with donations and bequeathments.
Rosie Christian of the Sulby Glen even completed a sponsored parachute jump some years ago.
Sally Wallis, membership secretary for 26 years, continues to provide assistance and support for the fund. She made two suitably decorated fruit cakes and numerous more cup cakes for Sunday’s function, attended by more than 60 people.
In total more than £1.2million has been raised by the Manx Grand Prix Supporters Club. Isle of Man Government has fully funded the MGP’s Rescue Helicopter since 2022, but the club continues to provide essential medical equipment for the event, while helping injured riders and their families. It also assists riders with entry fees and other costs.
His Excellency, the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, said that whilst he is not a Manxman, he’d felt great pride in hearing the Manx National Anthem played at the podium presentations over the weekend when Jamie Williams won two of the races.
‘This island has done so much for motorcycle sport over the years, especially with regards to the TT and Manx Grand Prix,’ he said. ‘It is a fantastic motorcycle community - so strong, friendly and inclusive, as is the Supporters Club which is a strong and inclusive organisation.’
