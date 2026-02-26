Manxman Jamie Cringle will ride a Peter Hickman-prepared BMW M1000RR in the big bike classes at this summer’s TT.
The 28-year-old will contest the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races aboard the machine prepared by PHR Performance, the outfit owned by 14-time winner Hickman, for Derek Sheils’s new Cosmic Racing team
It will be Cringle’s first TT campaign on the German manufacturer's machinery, having previously raced 1000cc Hondas.
Cringle made his TT debut in 2022, with a best finish of 29th in the second Monster Energy Supersport TT race.
A challenging 2023 followed with retirements across the Supersport and Supertwin races, but he has shown his consistent progress since.
In 2024, he stepped up to the 1000cc category for the first time, competing alongside his brother Ryan, and secured two 18th place finishes in the Superbike and Senior races.
He also broke through the 125mph barrier for the first time.
At TT 2025, Cringle was a late replacement for the injured Craig Neve at Bathams Racing and, with guidance from road racing veteran Michael Rutter, claimed 17th in the Superbike race.
Bronze replicas followed in both Supersport races and the second Superstock encounter, where he posted a personal best lap of 125.451mph.
For Sheils, the formation of Cosmic Racing signals a new chapter in his TT involvement.
The multiple Irish road race winner competed at the TT between 2013 and 2022, achieving a best result of 11th in the opening Supersport race of 2019.
He recorded 11 top-20 finishes in total and set a fastest lap of 128.780mph in the 2017 Senior.
With family and business commitments having limited his recent racing activity, Sheils returns to the TT in a managerial capacity.
He’ll focus on running the team and ensuring Cringle has the best support possible with backing from Matt Crosson and Ivor Hatton.
Cringle said: ‘It’s a massive opportunity for me, having support from Derek and team behind Cosmic Racing gives me a real platform to push on in the big bike races.
‘Each year I’ve improved at the TT, the goal now is to keep building lap speed and move further up the leaderboard.’
Sheils added: ‘Jamie has shown steady progression since his debut, and he’s proven he can deliver strong, consistent rides.
‘With the BMW package from PHR Performance, we believe we have the right tools to make another step forward.
‘The aim is to give him the structure and support needed to maximise his potential on the Mountain Course.
‘We’re very grateful to all of our sponsors and partners for helping us create this exciting project with Cosmic Racing.’
Ivor from the Cosmic Group said: ‘We are proud of the progress the team has made and look forward to seeing our riders compete at the highest level on the world’s most iconic road racing circuit.’
- TT 2026 gets under way in less than 100 days time with the opening practice and qualifying sessions taking place on Monday, May 25.
Race week begins the following Saturday, May 30.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.