It has been confirmed that Dominic Herbertson will ride for KTS Racing in the 1,000cc races at this summer’s TT.
The 34-year-old will line up on the ex-Josh Brookes BMW M1000RR in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races.
Herbertson is no stranger to the BMW, having ridden for the German manufacturer around the Mountain Course between 2022 and 2024 initially on the S1000RR model.
Since 2022, he has recorded 18 top-10 finishes. In the 1,000cc classes, he took eighth and 10th in the 2022 Superstock and Superbike races respectively, followed by eighth and ninth in the same races in 2023, the latter equalling his best Superbike result at the time.
Switching to the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team in 2024, Herbertson debuted the BMW M1000RR at the TT.
Although he retired from both the Superbike and Senior races, he secured ninth in the Superstock race and broke the 130mph lap barrier for the first time.
A late change of plans in 2025 saw him run his own Honda team, recording further 130mph laps in the Superbike race. He finished eighth and ninth in the Superstock classes, improving his personal best lap to 131.182mph and moving to 17th on the all-time fastest riders list.
He said: ‘I’m really pleased to be doing the big bike races with Kevin [Watret] and the KTS team.
‘We have a strong package across the board, and the BMW is a bike that gives me confidence around the Mountain Course.
‘The goal is to keep building, improve again on my personal best laps and push further into the top 10 in all races.’
