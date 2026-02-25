Jamie Coward will contest the TT’s new Sportbike races for Milenco by Padgett’s.
The 35-year-old Yorkshireman will ride the team’s Paton in the class that is an expansion of the Supertwin division.
Coward said: ‘Joining Padgett’s is something special. It’s an iconic team in British racing and at the TT. I’m fully fit again and highly motivated.
‘The Sportbike class is ultra-competitive, but I believe we can be in the mix and put on a strong showing.’
New Zealander Mitch Rees will once again ride for Padgett’s in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races aboard the team’s Stock-spec Honda Fireblade.
In addition, he will ride a Honda in the Supersport races and a Paton in the Sportbike race.
Rees made his TT debut in 2025 and claimed the Vernon Cooper Trophy as the event’s top solo newcomer. He recorded a best lap of 126.8mph and secured finishes of 23rd and 18th in the two Superstock races.
The 33 year old added: ‘Last year was a massive learning curve. The TT is unlike anything we have back home in New Zealand. I felt we made solid progress despite the conditions, and now I know what’s required.
‘The goal is to move towards that 130mph mark if I can get close to that on the big bike I will be happy.’
Team manager Clive Padgett added: ‘We’re as enthusiastic as ever about the year ahead.
‘The TT is always a major part of what we do, and with Mitch building on last year’s experience and Jamie joining us in the Sportbike class, we’ve got a strong and balanced team. Both riders understand what the Mountain Course demands, and we believe the equipment gives them every opportunity to progress.’
