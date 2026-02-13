Roadhouse Macau will field David Datzer and long-standing team rider Brian McCormack at this summer’s TT.
For Datzer, the 2026 event represents a long-awaited return to the TT after two disrupted seasons.
The 33-year-old German was originally set to contest the TT with the team in 2025 before suffering serious injuries at the Stare Mesto road races in the Czech Republic.
Datzer will ride a BMW M1000RR in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock races.
He will also contest the event’s Supersport races on the Global Robots/Peter Hickman Racing Performance Triumph, giving him a six-race programme across the fortnight.
Datzer said: ‘I’d like to improve on my best lap time, riding the BMW - a bike that I know well.
‘After my injuries in 2025, the most important thing is to be back on the bike, fit, and enjoying the Mountain Course again. My dream is to enter the 130mph club.’
Waterfordman McCormack has been an ever-present at the TT since making his debut in 2010 and has made 64 starts.
The 42-year-old has recorded three top-10 TT finishes.
He holds a personal best lap of the Mountain Course of 128.812mph, set in the 2019 Senior.
McCormack will again contest the Superbike, Senior and both Superstock TTs on the BMW M1000RR.
He will also line up in both Supersport races on the Global Robots/PHR Performance Triumph as well as both Sportbike TTs aboard the Global Robots Aprilia RS660.
McCormack said: ‘I’m really looking forward to 2026 and to having the team I wanted in 2025. David couldn’t race with us last year because of his injuries but he’s now fully recovered, we want to help him reach his goals at the TT.
‘It’s been a busy winter as a team owner, organising everything while still preparing myself, but I’m in really good shape and great people around us with excellent sponsors and partners.’
The team will again be supported by former sidecar ace Klaus Klaffenböck, who returns as a sponsor.
