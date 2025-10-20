There was a mixed weekend of weather at Knock Froy for back-to-back motocross meetings.
Saturday afternoon was near-perfect for the time of the year and Peveril MCC was able to successfully run the postponed club championship event from a few weeks earlier.
He broke his right wrist in the incident, which may also be dislocated, but as he had completed more than 75% of the race he was given points.
Ingham went on to win the races two and three from Smith and Bobby Moyer.
Father and son Graeme and Luke Saunders had a family battle in the B Group, but the bragging rights ultimately went to teenager Luke with three decisive wins.
Jacob Wilson won the opening 125 race, but a gash to an arm from a kicked up stone required stitches, so it was Harry Beattie who went home with a second and two wins.
The women’s class went to Saskia Kelly with a similar two wins and a second behind Charlie Dickinson.
The Big-wheel 85s was the best supported of the youth classes where Marley Meechan scored a full-house of three wins to head Jake Kelly, Riley Faragher and Noah Cooke who started strongly with second place in the first moto.
Returning from a long lay-off with injury, Stan Dentith was the lone Small-wheel all weekend.
The 65cc class was won by Elijah Corrin, while the Autos was quite a close three-way contest between Blayze Turner, Seb Inman and Stanley Cain.
Sunday’s Centre championship round five was not so fortunate. The morning dawned wet and windy, alround pretty grim, so the organisers delayed proceedings by three hours in the hope of improved weather. It brightened slightly mid-afternoon but then mist rolled in shortly after the third Autos race had been run and the rest of the meeting was abandoned in the interests of safety.
Smith won both A Group races, the first from defending champion Beau Brown and the second from Ryan Christian, but numbers were well down.
The non-appearance of McCanney meant that Smith leapt ahead of him in the overall standings, making him clear favourite with only one round remaining at Ballagarraghyn on November 9.
B Group went to Jack Asbridge over Kyle Batty and Liam Smith’s grandfather Adrian Smith.
Jacob Wilson bounced straight back to win both 125 races from Beattie, but Louis Piggin looks odd-on to win that class.
Marley Meechan mopped up again in the Big-wheel 85s, while his younger brother Maverick topped 65s. Both have the championships as good as sewn up.
The Autos did manage three races before visibility decreased on the big course and Blayze Turner recorded a hat-trick of wins over Stanley Cain.
Thanks go to the marshals and lap scorers for their help on both days.
RESULTS
Sunday - Adult A: 1, Liam Smith 90 points (all two races only); 2, Ryan Christian 80; 3, Harry Shand 80; 4, Travis Meechan 75; 5, Beau Brown 42. Adult B: 1, Jack Asbridge 90; 2, Kyle Batty 82; 3, Adrian Smith 82; 4, Aaron Kirk 76; 5, Charlie Dickinson 37. 125cc Senior schoolboys: 1, Jacob Wilson 90; 2, Harry Beattie 84; 3, Louis Piggin 80; 4, Olly Runge 76; 5, Kylan Murphy 74.
85cc Big-wheel: 1, Marley Meechan 90; 2, Noah Cooke 84; 3, Jake Kelly 78; 4, Riley Faragher 77; 5, Leo Gray 75; 6, Jason Keig 72; 7, George Watterson 70; 8, Isaac Artus 66; 9, Joseph Williams 66. 85cc Small-wheel: Stan Dentith 90. 65cc: 1, Maverick Meechan 90; 2, Elijah Corrin 82; 3, Thomas Clague 82. Autos (three races): 1, Blayze Turner 135 points; 2, Stanley Cain 126; 3, Seb Inman 120; 3, Alex McCanney 114.
Saturday - Group A adult: 1, Max Ingham 132; 2, L. Smith 124; 3, B. Moyer 118; 4, Ryan Christian 113; 4, Travis Meechan 109; 5, Daniel McCanney 77. B Group: 1, Luke Saunders 135; 2, Graeme Saunders 124; 3, Lewis Howland 120; 4, J. Asbridge 111; 5, K. Batty 108; 6, A. Smith 108; 7, Aaron Watson 107; 8, Marcus Simpson 106; 9, Niall McCanney 101; 10, Steven Asbridge 95; 11, Frankie Sansbury 92; 12, Sam Hetherington 90; 13, Seb Spiers 32; 14, Aaron Hislop 28. 125cc: 1, H. Beattie 132; L. Piggin 124; 3, O. Runge 116; 4, Kylan Murphy 114; 5, Conor Madsen-Mygdal 111; 6, Josh Roberts 107; 7, J. Wilson 45.
Women: 1, Saskia Kelly 132; 2, Charlie Dickinson 129; 3, Annabel Ratcliffe 120; 4, Suzy Manton 114.
85cc BW: 1, Marley Meechan 135; 2, J. Kelly 122; 3, R. Faragher 120; 4, N. Cooke 118; 5, L. Gray 111; 6, J. Keig 107; 7,
Logan Muncaster 104; 8, J. Williams 103; 9, I. Artus 100; 10, Dale Williams 96. SW 85: S. Dentith 135. 65: 1, E. Corrin 135; 2, Maverick Meechan 124; 3, T. Clague 122. Autos: 1, B. Turner 128; 2, S. Inman 127; 3, S. Cain 122; 4, Alex McCanney 116; 5, Oakley Turner 74.
Centre championship positions (after five rounds): Group A: 1, L. Smith 577 points; 2, D. McCanney 516; 3, B. Brown 512; 4, H. Shand 475; 5, Liam Crellin 454; 6, Dave Curtis 411; 7, Tom Lee 397; 8, Jake Henry 331; 9, Josh Blackley 311; Ethan Blackley 278. Group B (non-expert): 1, A. Smith 532; 2, A. Kirk 389; 3, A. Watson 358; 4, Orry Millward 354; 5, Nathan Kelly 321; 6, Harry Kampz 288. 125: 1, L. Piggin 559; 2, J. Wilson 475; 3, O. Rungle 403. 85 BW: 1, Marley Meechan 627; 2, R. Faragher 558; 3, J. Kelly 553. 85 SW: 1, J. Keig 537; 2, Fred Carter 126; 3, Abraham Cain 87. 65:1, Maverick Meechan 619; 2, E. Corrin 469; 3, T. Clague 286. Autos: 1, B. Turner 656; 2, S. Cain 627; 3, Seb Havard-Inman 512.
Comments
