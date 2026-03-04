Isle of Man Kart Racing Association’s 2026 season got underway in wet and cold conditions in Jurby on Sunday.
Action began with the Honda cadet extreme class and the weather and wet track didn’t faze the youngsters, with Max Bolland taking heat one and Kye Beaumont the remaining two.
The finals witnessed great racing throughout with the drivers swapping places, but it was novice Finn Clark who took his first win and set the fastest lap of 57.66s, followed by Kye and novice debutant Lewis Beevers in third followed by Max.
The Honda junior extreme class witnessed similar racing, with novice Jamie Burns claiming the opening two heats and Jack Kelly the third.
The finals produced close action, with Jamie and Jack going bumper-to-bumper with no room for error, but it was Jamie who defended all the way to the flag 0.330s in front.
Jack was followed by Cav Sweeney, Casey Crone and Charlie Lord. The fastest lap was set by Charlie Lord with 54.47s.
There were some strong contenders in the Honda senior extreme class, but it was Lee Hil who triumphed in all three heats before storming away in the final, increasing his lead to win by 6.84s in front of Chris Drinkwater and Daniel Jopson.
Saul Bawden, making his class debut after moving up from the juniors, drove well to claim fourth followed by John Pearson. Hill set the fastest lap of 52.57s.
Results (finals): Honda cadet extreme 1, Finn Clark; 2, Kye Beaumont; 3, Lewis Beevers; 4, Max Boland. Honda junior extreme 1, Jamie Burns; 2, Jack Kelly; 3, Cav Sweeney;4 Casey Crone; 5, Charlie Lord. Honda senior extreme 1, Lee Hil; 2, Chris Drinkwater; 3, Daniel Jopson; 4, Saul Bawden; 5, John Pearson.
Thanks go to the clerk of the course Daniel Bougourd, the marshals, medic, timing, Yvonne Dillon and Johno’s for serving hot food and drinks.
- Next round: Sunday, March 22 starting around 11am - spectators welcome.
LIZ JOHNSON
