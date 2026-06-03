TT organisers have moved the Senior TT forward to Friday afternoon and reduced it to four laps.
It is part of a revised schedule for the rest of the week issued late on Wednesday afternoon.
With the weather forecast poor for the majority of the remainder of the festival, organisers say the new schedule will is ‘designed to make best use of the available weather windows and provide the strongest opportunity to complete the remaining race schedule as safely as possible’.
An update from organisers added: ‘With further unsettled weather forecast over the coming days, the revised programme has been structured to prioritise the delivery of the Senior TT while also providing the best possible opportunity to complete as much of the remaining race programme as conditions allow.
‘The revised schedule follows detailed consideration of forecast conditions, competitor mileage, operational readiness, road closure requirements and the safe delivery of racing across the Mountain Course.’
One race is scheduled for Thursday, a three-lap Superstock race at 11.45am. The Mountain Road will close ahead of this at 9am, with the rest of the Mountain Course closing at 10am.
In addition to the Senior race at 4.15pm, two other races are planned on Friday.
A second three-lap Supersport race is scheduled for 11.45am and a two-lap Sportbike race at 2.15pm.
The festival will hopefully conclude on Saturday with the second three-lap Sportbike race at 11am and a second Superstock race at 2pm.
Should Saturday’s schedule be postponed, those races will be moved to Sunday afternoon at 1.30pm and 3.45pm respectively.
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