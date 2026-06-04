Southern 100 organisers are hopeful of three-wheel action on the Billown Course next month after a contingency plan was hatched.
However, the club is now actively working to add a classic sidecar class to the July 6-9 programme.
A statement from the club said: ‘Following the difficult but necessary decision to suspend the modern Sidecar class from the 2026 Southern 100 Races on safety grounds, the Southern 100 Club is delighted to announce an exciting new contingency plan aimed at ensuring three-wheeled racing remains a core part of this July’s event.
‘In collaboration with competitors and technical officials, the club is actively working to introduce a classic sidecar class to the main July programme.
‘The proposed races will run strictly under the established Pre-TT Classic Road Races technical regulations.
‘Because these traditional machines do not utilise the complex prototype aerodynamic features or flat-floor designs of their modern counterparts, they are entirely unaffected by the current regulatory pause affecting the modern class.
‘In an extraordinary show of support for the event and the road racing community, an anonymous benefactor has generously offered to fully fund the entry fees for all classic sidecar teams who enter and attend the 2026 Southern 100.’
Clerk of the Course Giles Olley added: ‘We were deeply saddened to have to pause the modern sidecar class this year, but as organisers, we must look forward.
‘The idea to bring the classics into the July event came directly from discussions within the paddock and it is a fantastic solution.
‘Thanks to the incredible generosity of a private benefactor covering all entry fees, we are removing the financial barrier for teams.
‘The message from the club is clear: if the teams enter and we can build a viable grid, the races will go ahead. Newcomers to the event especially are very welcome.’
The Southern 100 Club is now issuing an urgent appeal to all classic sidecar competitors across the UK, Ireland, and further afield to enter the event at the initiative is strictly dependent on grid numbers.
Interested teams and competitors are urged to contact the race office immediately to register their interest and secure their entry.
Further logistical details and entry forms will be made available via the official Southern 100 website and social media channels in the coming days.
The club added it wanted to reaffirm its commitment to the long-term future of the modern sidecar class.
‘We welcome the recent constructive insights from legendary chassis designer Louis Christen regarding the need for a collaborative regulatory review.
‘The Southern 100 Club intends to be fully involved in that upcoming consultation alongside the ACU and industry experts to ensure modern sidecars can return to the Billown Course safely in 2027.’
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