The Andreas Racing Association has confirmed a rider has died following an incident at a recent test day at the Jurby Motordrome.
An ARA statement released on Tuesday said: ‘It is with great sadness that we confirm that Ed Poole, 79, of Rhencullen, has passed away following an incident at the ACU test day on April 11 at Jurby Race Circuit.
‘Ed was a highly experienced competitor who began his Mountain Course racing career in 1994, going on to compete in the Manx Grand Prix, TT and Classic TT for more than 25 years, achieving many fantastic results throughout his career, including a fifth-place finish in the 2000 Singles TT race.
‘He was a valued member of our paddock community and will be greatly missed.
‘Our thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his family, and all who knew him at this incredibly difficult time. We know this news will be deeply felt across the racing community, and we ask that everyone respects the family’s privacy as they come to terms with their loss.
‘We would like to thank all those who have offered their support and kind messages over recent days.’