Max Ingham bounced back to form with an excellent ride to win Southern MCC’s sprint enduro at Carnagrie on Sunday.
After sitting out virtually all of the previous 12 months, he rode a 250 Fantic two-stroke (in Yamaha plastics) with style and determination to top a classy entry of national and international riders in what formed round two of the 2026 IoM Centre Enduro Championship.
Danny McCanney was quickest over the first lap of a fairly muddy course, edging out Junior World Enduro Championship debutee Jack Keenan by four 10ths of a second. Jed Etchells was a further 2.4s down in third.
Etchells won test two by a mere seven 100ths of a second from Keenan, with Ingham again seemingly off the pace in fourth. But the latter soon got into the groove, registering the first sub-seven minute lap of the day next time around before going even quicker on the following two laps.
Sherco rider Etchells hit back on the final lap, but it was not sufficient enough to deny Ingham his first success of the year by a margin of 11.12s, with McCanney at a further 23s. Keenan was fourth and fellow junior Bobby Moyer returned from injury to finish a more than satisfactory fifth first time out on his Sherco.
Up-and-coming Stan Cubbon won the clubman class from the returning Niall McCanney and former ISDE rider Craig McGee, with Nigel Beaumont the lone veteran.
Sportsman honours went to Alfie Mathieson-Nelson by a clear 3m 47s from former Senior Manx Grand Prix winner Si Fulton, with Illiam Christian a close third.
RESULTS
Expert (6 tests) 1, Max Ingham total time 48min 12.45sec; 2, Jed Etchells 48.23.6; 3, Daniel McCanney 48.47.5; 4, Jack Keenan 49.29.1; 5, Bobby Moyer 50.59.8; 6, Gavin Hunt 52.25.4; 7, Craig Norrey 52.30.4; 8, Jordan Corkill 53.35.5; 9, Ash Kelly 54.06.2; 10, Mark Cringle 56.39.2; 11, Orry Millward 56.45.1; 12, Jamie Cringle 1:00.33.8; 13, Peter Beaumont 1:00.39.0. Clubman: 1, Stanley Cubbon 57m 57.4s; 2, Niall McCanney 59.15.9; 3, Craig McGee 1:01.00.4; 4, Craig Wyers 1:01.45.4; 5, Harry Kampz 1:02.55.6; 6, Joe Cannan 1:05.13.5; 10, Kieran Ackers 1:08.09.6; 8, Terry Gaines 1:14.45.9; 9, Ryan Mc Dermott 1:15.49.7. Veteran: Nigel Beaumont 1:12.54.7. Sportsman: 1, Alfie Mathieson-Nelson 1hr 04m 51.6s; 2, Si Fulton 1:08:38.6; 3, Illiam Christian 1:08:55.7; 4, Wayne Avis 1:09.15.3; 5, David Watling 1:13.29.6; 6, Sam Wheeler 1:14.52.9; 7, Matthew Walmsley 1:25.13.4; 8, Shantelle Thorpe 1:31.02.6; 9, Stevie Cowell 1:40.53.7; 10, Alex Pressley 1:42.25.3.
The same club is running a Pre-TT Sprint Enduro at West Kimmeragh on Sunday, May 24 and a Post-TT Hare & Hounds event at the same Bride venue on Sunday, June 7.
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