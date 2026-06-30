Hodson, Jordan, Herbertson, Yeardsley, Thomson and Michael Sweeney are likely to feature more prominently in the Lightweight/Sportbike race, along with Barry Furber, while the Supersport will be an intriguing contest between a number of the above, but Dunlop will likely start as favourite if he has his TT-winning Scars Ducati at his disposal, which would seem likely.