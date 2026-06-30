It is quite possible that Peter Hickman will next week be only the second reigning outright TT lap record-holder to contest the Southern 100 since Bob McIntyre in 1958.
The other was Michael Dunlop 10 years ago. It is amazing to think that throughout the 1960s and the remainder of the 21st century no other outright TT lap record holder has contested the Southern until now.
The reigning Billown record holder is Dean Harrison who lapped at an average of 117.541mph in last year’s solo championship race when battling with fellow Yorkshireman Davey Todd, who won the title for the third year in succession.
Todd is not fit enough to defend his title as he is still not fully recovered from his crash at Daytona in February, but Harrison will hopefully be astride the Honda Racing UK Fireblade he rode to a TT double last month.
Dunlop is likely to be on his own MD Racing BMW he rode at Tandragee last weekend (see separate report), and Conor Cummins is returning to the event for the first time in 14 years.
Others likely to be in the mix include Irishman Mike Browne, locals Nathan Harrison, Mikey Evans, Marcus Simpson, Grant Thomson and Joe Yeardsley, along with Billown regulars Dom Herbertson, Paul Jordan and Rob Hodson, but Jamie Coward is a non-starter.
Hickman is likely to be vying for a top-six finish in his first race and quite capable of a podium by the end of the week on the Monster Energy BMW.
Hodson, Jordan, Herbertson, Yeardsley, Thomson and Michael Sweeney are likely to feature more prominently in the Lightweight/Sportbike race, along with Barry Furber, while the Supersport will be an intriguing contest between a number of the above, but Dunlop will likely start as favourite if he has his TT-winning Scars Ducati at his disposal, which would seem likely.
The sidecar class has been rescued with the introduction of classic machines as the regulations for the Southern replicate those for the TT, therefore the super-quick, lightweight F2 outfits are banned for this year.
An entry of 13 outfits was received, but already there are question marks over a couple of those, including classic proposer Greg Lambert who suffered an injury at Scarborough last week. Tim Reeves appears doubtful.
Kieran Clarke, who scored a double at the Pre-TT event, should start as favourite, but his passenger Rob Coppock is a newcomer to the 4.25-mile Billown course.
That leaves Dave Molyneux/Dan Sayle, Carl Fenwick and Dan’s son Jake Roberts, plus Danny Quirk of Halifax the ones to challenge Clarke/Coppock.
Practice for the Steam Packet-sponsored meeting will commence on Monday evening (roads close 6pm until no later than 9.40), followed by a similar session on Tuesday evening.
In a change of format, the first Senior solo race will take place on Wednesday morning at approximately 10.20 (roads closed 9.45 to 11.50am), followed by a further short practice session for the sidecars.
Wednesday evening will see five races, beginning with the Lightweight/Sportbike at 6.20 (roads closed from 6pm), followed by a Senior solo and two Supersport races and the first sidecar race.
Thursday, July 9 will be a full day of racing (roads closed from 9.30), with a break for lunch when roads will reopen between 12.45 and 1.30pm.
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