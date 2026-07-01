The pilot episode of a new documentary series is being filmed at next week’s Southern 100.
‘Inside Lines’ will be hosted by road racer Lee Johnston and narrated by motorcycling journalist John Hogan. The episode being filmed at the Billown meeting aims to offer unprecedented access to the paddock, riders, organisers and volunteers, capturing the personalities and traditions that define the event.
Producers say the series as a whole will focus on the culture of road racing, exploring the friendships, preparation, humour, pressure and passion that exist beyond the start line.
Southern 100 Club chairman George Peach said: ‘We're proud to support Inside Lines and to have the Southern 100 selected as the first event in what promises to be an exciting documentary series.
‘The Southern 100 has always been about more than racing; it's about the people, the community and the unique atmosphere around the event.
‘We believe this film will capture those qualities in a way that audiences, both on and off the island, will really appreciate.’
Johnston, who was has been part of the TT’s broadcast team in recent years, added: ‘The Southern 100 was the obvious place to begin.
‘It's one of the friendliest events in road racing, but it's also incredibly competitive. The access, the people and the stories make it the perfect setting to launch Inside Lines.’
Filming will take place throughout the week, with cameras following the action on and off the circuit as the production team captures the event from a unique perspective.
Practising gets underway on Bank Holiday Monday evening (roads close at 6pm) and continues until championship day on Thursday, July 9.
Further details on the documentary's release will be announced following production.
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