Ramsey Motor Cycle Club hosts two rounds of the ACU British Timecard Enduro Championship this weekend.
It is based at Ramsey with timed tests on the north-west coastline at Ballagarraghyn, close to Jurby, and Tholt-y-Will plantation both days.
Technical inspections for the event will take place outside the Old Courthouse in the centre of Ramsey on Friday from 4pm until 8.30pm, with an overnight parc ferme in the nearby Market Square.
Saturday’s event will start at 10am close to the Courthouse and from North Shore Promenade at the same time on Sunday.
St Mark’s man Jed Etchells currently leads the championship on his Moto-Fit Sherco, but will be hard-pressed by the likes of Dan Mundell, Jack Edmondson, Alex Walton and Danny McCanney, but unfortunately the latter’s brother Jamie is out of action with a knee injury having been the early leader of the series.
Knight's day at Knock Froy
David Knight won round one of Peveril MCC’s 90-minute K9X enduro series at Knock Froy on Sunday.
Riding the 450 Ducati mx machine he held off Gav Hunt, Ryan Cringle and Jack Asbridge.
Jacob Wilson won the combined Clubman/Sportsman race from Harry Kampz; Abe Cain and Elijah Corrin the 85cc classes; Lorelei Wilson the 65cc class.
RESULTS
Expert: 1, David Knight; 2, Gav Hunt; 3, Ryan Cringle; 4, Jack Asbridge. Clubman/Sportsman: 1, Jacob Wilson; 2, Harry Kampz; 3, Carl Wynne-Smythe; 4, Craig McGee; 5, Nick Oxley; 6, Ryan McDermott; 7, Sam Wheeler; 8, Alfie Phillips; 9, Craig W; 10, Phil Teare; 11, Rich Lowes; 12, Cameron Brown; 13, Paul C; 14, Steven Teare. 85cc BW: 1, Abe Cain; 2, George Watterson. 85cc SW: Elijah Corrin; 65cc: Lorelei Wilson; 2, Seb Inman.
- Peveril MCC has postponed its trial this weekend, but a practice session is being held on Saturday at Knock Froy from 10am until 3pm.
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