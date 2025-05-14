The Isle of Man’s Juan Knight secured his 20th special first class award in his 23rd Scottish Six Days Trial last week.
After what he described as a disastrous start, he clawed his way back into the top 50 to finish 45th overall and 12th (over-40) on 117 marks.
He rode much of the week in close company with double former world champion Adam Raga of Spain (in his first Scottish since 2000), who lost out to Jack Peace by three marks after a hotly-disputed five on Friday when he ran over a marker card he claimed had been moved from the original spot by a rider ahead of him.
Kaytlyn Adshead rode well in her Scottish debut to finish 91st, third woman, narrowly beaten by rival Alice Minta by a single mark (209).
Tom Knight was 117th with a loss of 266, he and Kaytlyn (ninth best newcomer) both receiving first-class awards.